Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Harris scores 20 as…

Harris scores 20 as Portland beats Lewis & Clark 89-72

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 20 points as Portland beat Lewis & Clark 89-72 on Wednesday night.

Harris added nine rebounds for the Pilots (2-0). Tyler Robertson scored 14 points and added six rebounds and 10 assists. Vukasin Masic had 14 points and was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Pioneers were led by Sam Henderson, who recorded 14 points. Nikko Echalas added 13 points for Lewis & Clark. In addition, Griffin Datcher IV had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

Portland plays UC Riverside at home on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up