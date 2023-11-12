Harris leads Portland against UC Riverside after 20-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at Portland Pilots (2-0) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -9; over/under…

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at Portland Pilots (2-0)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -9; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the UC Riverside Highlanders after Tyler Harris scored 20 points in Portland’s 89-72 victory over the Lewis & Clark Pioneers.

Portland finished 10-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Pilots gave up 78.6 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

UC Riverside finished 9-7 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.2% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.