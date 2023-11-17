Harris leads New Mexico State against Northern Colorado after 24-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-2)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces the Northern Colorado Bears after Jaden Harris scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 78-43 win over the Western New Mexico Mustangs.

New Mexico State finished 6-4 at home a season ago while going 9-15 overall. The Aggies averaged 12.1 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Northern Colorado went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Bears averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

