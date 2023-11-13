Harris leads Loyola Marymount against Jackson State after 21-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts…

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Dominick Harris scored 21 points in Loyola Marymount’s 83-80 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

Loyola Marymount went 19-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lions averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Jackson State went 6-14 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 67.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

