Harris leads Howard against Georgia Tech after 23-point showing

Howard Bison (1-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Bryce Harris scored 23 points in Howard’s 92-80 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

Georgia Tech went 11-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Yellow Jackets allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Howard finished 14-3 in MEAC games and 6-8 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from deep.

