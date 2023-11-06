Hargrove’s 27 points lead Saint Louis over Southern Indiana 75-63

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Terrence Hargrove Jr.’s 27 points helped Saint Louis defeat Southern Indiana 75-63 on Monday night in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Terrence Hargrove Jr.’s 27 points helped Saint Louis defeat Southern Indiana 75-63 on Monday night in a season opener.

Hargrove added 15 rebounds for the Billikens. Larry Hughes Jr. added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range), and they also had three steals. Gibson Jimerson had nine points and was 3 of 10 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Screaming Eagles were led by Jordan Tillmon, who posted 15 points and eight rebounds. Jack Campion added nine points, four assists and two steals for Southern Indiana. Kiyron Powell also put up eight points and two blocks.

