Hardy helps UTEP secure 71-63 victory over Austin Peay

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy’s 25 points helped UTEP defeat Austin Peay 71-63 on Friday night.

Hardy also had five assists for the Miners (4-0). Zid Powell scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Otis Frazier III went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Governors (2-2) were led by Demarcus Sharp, who posted 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Dez White added 14 points and two steals for Austin Peay. Ja’Monta Black also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

