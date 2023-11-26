Hallums helps Pacific edge Mississippi Valley State 68-65 in OT

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lesown Hallums Jr. scored 15 points to lead Pacific to a 68-65 overtime victory over Mississippi…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lesown Hallums Jr. scored 15 points to lead Pacific to a 68-65 overtime victory over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday night.

Hallums had the first basket in OT for the Tigers (4-3) after Donovan Sanders sank a 3-pointer for the Delta Devils (0-7) with 55 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period tied at 58-all.

Cam Denson’s layup with 42 seconds left gave Pacific a 66-65 lead and Moe Odum added two free throws with nine seconds to go. Rayquan Brown missed a tying 3-pointer and Denson grabbed the rebound to wrap up the win.

Denson had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. Judson Martindale also scored 12.

Brown led the Delta Devils with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Sanders scored 15 with five steals. Arecko Gipson came off the bench to contribute 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.