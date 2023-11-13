Hall’s 21 lead SFA over Northwestern State 96-70

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall scored 21 points as SFA beat Northwestern State 96-70 on Monday night. Hall shot…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall scored 21 points as SFA beat Northwestern State 96-70 on Monday night.

Hall shot 8 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the ‘Jacks (2-1). Kyle Hayman added 17 points while going 6 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and six steals. Chrishawn Christmas was 6 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Cliff Davis finished with 23 points for the Demons (1-2). Jamison Epps added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Northwestern State. In addition, Ryan Forrest finished with 10 points and two steals.

SFA next plays Sunday against Loyola Marymount at home, and Northwestern State will face off against Maine on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

