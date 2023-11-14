Live Radio
Hall leads Stephen F Austin to 96-70 victory over Northwestern State

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 12:04 AM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall scored 21 points to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 96-70 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Hall made 8 of 10 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Lumberjacks (2-1). Matt Hayman finished with 17 points and a career-high six steals. Chrishawn Christmas scored 13 off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting with a 3-pointer. Reserve Jalil Beaubrun added 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting.

Cliff Davis came off the bench to score 23 points to lead the Demons (1-2). Jamison Epps had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Ryan Forrest scored 10.

