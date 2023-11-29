Habib’s last-second layup off mad dash to the rim sends Portland State past Portland 75-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ismail Habib scored 18 points and his layup with two seconds left after splitting multiple defenders…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ismail Habib scored 18 points and his layup with two seconds left after splitting multiple defenders carried Portland State to a 75-74 win over Portland on Tuesday.

Vukasin Masic made a running jumper in the lane off one foot with 6.6 seconds left to put the Pilots up 74-73. The Vikings declined a timeout and put the ball in Habib’s hand off the inbound and he drove the length of the floor to the rim for the winner.

Portland’s Tyler Robertson missed a desperation three-quarter court heave with 0.8 seconds left to end it.

Isaiah Johnson also scored 18 points for the Vikings (6-1) and reserve Bobby Harvey scored 16.

Tyler Robertson scored 28 points, Alimamy Koroma scored 24 points on 11-for-16 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and Masic scored 12 for the Pilots (4-3).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.