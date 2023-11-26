Live Radio
Griscti scores 14 as UC Riverside defeats Bethesda University 109-63

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 8:13 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Griscti scored 14 points as UC Riverside beat Bethesda University 109-63 on Sunday night.

Griscti added eight rebounds for the Highlanders (3-4). Wil Tattersall scored 13 points while going 4 of 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Jhaylon Martinez shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Lamin Williams led the Flames in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Bethesda also got 10 points from Tawrence Shoffner. Jonathan Ileleji also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

