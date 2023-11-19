Griffin scores 26 and Wyoming wins 78-71 over Furman

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Sam Griffin scored 26 points as Wyoming defeated Furman 78-71 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Griffin…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Sam Griffin scored 26 points as Wyoming defeated Furman 78-71 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Griffin was 11 of 19 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Cowboys (4-1). Akuel Kot scored 20 points and Caden Powell delivered 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Wyoming made 12 3-pointers.

JP Pegues finished with 22 points and two steals for the Paladins (3-2). Marcus Foster added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Furman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.