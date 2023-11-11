Griffin leads Wyoming against Cal Poly after 23-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -15; over/under…

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -15; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Sam Griffin scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 104-56 win over the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

Wyoming went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 7-8 at home. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

Cal Poly went 1-13 on the road and 8-25 overall last season. The Mustangs shot 41.3% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

