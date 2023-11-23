Greene leads Houston Christian against Oklahoma State after 23-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (0-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits…

Houston Christian Huskies (0-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Marcus Greene scored 23 points in Houston Christian’s 89-87 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Cowboys have gone 2-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 15.8 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 5.0.

Houston Christian finished 10-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 77.6 points per game last season, 16.1 on free throws and 24.9 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

