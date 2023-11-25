Green Bay women get second Top 25 win, stymie No. 23 Washington State 59-48 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Bailey Butler had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals and Green Bay defeated…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Bailey Butler had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals and Green Bay defeated No. 23 Washington State 59-48 in the Cancun Challenge on Saturday.

It was the second Top 25 win for the Phoenix (4-2), who beat No. 22 Creighton 65-53 before heading to Mexico.

The loss ended the best start for the Cougars (7-1) since the 1978-79 team went 10-0. With their worst shooting game of the season (35%), they were held 29 points below their average.

Maddy Schreiber had 12 points to lead Green Bay, which has moved head coach Kevin Borseth within three wins of 800 for his career. Jenna Guyer added 11 points.

The Phoenix lost to Maryland by nine a day earlier after Washington State opened the tournament by beating the Terrapins by 20.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 points for the Cougars and Tara Wallack had 16.

Green Bay made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the second quarter to take a 30-25 lead at the half. Guyer had back-to-back 3s and eight points in a 10-0 run to put the Phoenix up 22-16 in the middle of the quarter.

Leger-Walker converted a three-point play at 3:29 of the third quarter to tie the game at 36 but the Cougars didn’t make another field goal in the frame and trailed 43-39 going to the fourth.

An 8-0 run, with Schreiber scoring four, had the Phoenix up 54-41 midway through the fourth. The Cougars missed five-straight shots.

Washington State returns home to play Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.