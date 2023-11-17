Caitlin Clark, high-scoring No. 2 Iowa struggle offensively, fall to Kansas State 65-58

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark struggled through a poor shooting performance and No. 2 Iowa failed to score…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark struggled through a poor shooting performance and No. 2 Iowa failed to score in the last three minutes Thursday night, falling to Kansas State 65-58.

Clark, The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball who swept national player of the year awards and led the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship game last season, scored 24 points on 9-for-32 shooting from the field and 2-for-16 sniping from long distance, failing to make her first 3-pointer until just over a minute left in the second quarter.

Iowa (3-1), which had been averaging 92 points in its first three games, shot just 36.1% from the field and was 2 for 21 from long distance.

Ayoka Lee scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Kansas State’s comeback victory.

Kansas State also handed Iowa its first loss last season, when the Hawkeyes were ranked fourth.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 18 points and Kamilla Cardoso had 15 points and 13 rebounds as South Carolina rolled to its 13th straight victory over state rival Clemson.

Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao had 14 points with four 3-pointers and the Gamecocks (3-0) used a 28-0 first-half run to win their 43rd straight at home.

It was Dawn Staley’s 200th win in 16 seasons at Colonial Life Arena.

Maddi Cluse scored 11 points and Clemson (3-1) missed 17 straight shots during the back-breaking run.

NO. 6 STANFORD 86, CAL POLY 32

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Elena Bosgana matched her career high with 15 points and had seven rebounds to lead Stanford to another blowout victory.

Kiki Iriafen had 13 points and four rebounds to help keep the Cardinal (3-0) unbeaten. Jzaniya Harriel made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points as Stanford extended its winning streak over Cal Poly to nine games.

Annika Shah had nine points for the Mustangs, who have lost three straight.

NO. 8 UCONN 80, NO. 20 MARYLAND 48

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 24 points and six steals as UConn rebounded from its first loss of the season and beat Maryland in a matchup of top-20 teams.

Aaliyah Edwards and KK Arnold each scored 12 points for the Huskies (2-1). Ashlynn Shade added 10 points and Aubrey Griffin had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Shyanne Sellers scored 16 points and Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points as Maryland (1-2) lost its second straight game. The Huskies held the Terps to just 15 field goals (26% shooting) and forced 27 turnovers, leading to 29 UConn points.

NO. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 105, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 36

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and Georgia Amoore set a school record for assists in a game in the rout by Virginia Tech.

Kitley scored 19 points in the first half for the Hokies (2-1), who set a school record for margin of victory (69 points) and tied a school record for points in a home game. Amoore finished with 10 points and a record 16 assists as Virginia Tech shot 64.5% (40 of 62). Freshman Clara Strack added a career-best 19 points.

Enya Maguire led Houston Christian (1-3) with 13 points.

NO. 13 OHIO STATE 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 24 point and Ohio State used a quick start to roll to an easy win over Boston College.

Taylor Thierry added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Buckeyes (3-1), and Jacy Sheldon had 16 points.

The Buckeyes made 13 of 17 shots in the first quarter for a 32-11 lead. McMahon had 11 points in the first quarter and 18 at the half, with Thierry adding 14 and Sheldon 11.

T’yana Todd scored 16 points for the Eagles (2-2) and Andrea Daley and Teya Sidberry had 14 each.

NO. 19 LOUISVILLE 111, BELLARMINE 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Elif Istanbulluoglu came off the bench and had 10 points and 12 rebounds as Louisville posted its largest margin of victory in coach Jeff Walz’s 17 years.

Louisville (3-0) reserves Alexia Mobley and Merissah Russell scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. All five starters were in double figures, led by Sydney Taylor with 15 and Nyla Harris with 14.

Hayley Harrison’s 10 points led the Knights (0-3), who shot 21% and went 5 for 5 from the foul line.

GREEN BAY 65, NO. 22 CREIGHTON 53

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Maddy Schreiber scored 14 points, Callie Genke added 11 and Green Bay held off Creighton for its first win over a Top 25 team since 2019.

Schreiber scored eight of her points in the third quarter and Green Bay (2-1) led 52-37 entering the fourth.

Creighton rallied, scoring 14 of the first 17 points of the fourth and closed within 55-51. Bailey Butler ended Green Bay’s four-minute scoring drought and started a game-closing 10-2 run. Lauren Jensen had Creighton’s only field goal in the final six minutes.

Jensen led Creighton (2-1) with 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Emma Ronsiek added 15 points. Jensen was 8 of 18 from the field, but the rest of her teammates went 10 of 35.

It was the first game between the programs since 1995.

