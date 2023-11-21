Green Bay faces UC Riverside in Bozeman, Montana

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5;…

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (2-2)

Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Green Bay Phoenix will play the UC Riverside Highlanders at Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana.

Green Bay finished 3-29 overall with a 1-10 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Phoenix averaged 59.3 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 20.4 from deep.

UC Riverside finished 22-12 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Highlanders averaged 5.1 steals, 1.8 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.