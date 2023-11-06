Graves scores 15 points, leads Charlotte in 69-52 win over Maine in season opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nik Graves scored 15 points as Charlotte beat Maine 69-52 to open the season on Monday…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nik Graves scored 15 points as Charlotte beat Maine 69-52 to open the season on Monday night.

Graves added five rebounds for the 49ers. Dishon Jackson shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Lu’Cye Patterson was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

AJ Lopez finished with 13 points for the Black Bears. Maine also got nine points and three steals from Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish. Peter Filipovity also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Charlotte’s next game is Friday against Liberty, and Maine hosts Maine-Presque Isle on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.