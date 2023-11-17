Grant scores 23 to lead Duquesne past Rider 77-58

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 23 points in Duquesne’s 77-58 victory over Rider on Friday night. Grant shot…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 23 points in Duquesne’s 77-58 victory over Rider on Friday night.

Grant shot 7 for 15 (6 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Dukes (4-1). Jimmy Clark III scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Andrei Savrasov had eight points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.

The Broncs (1-3) were led by Mervin James, who recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Corey McKeithan added 13 points and three steals for Rider. In addition, Allen Powell had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.