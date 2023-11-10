Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
College Basketball

Grant scores 22, Duquesne downs Charleston 90-72

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 9:16 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 22 points helped Duquesne defeat Charleston 90-72 on Friday night.

Grant was 7 of 20 shooting, including 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Dukes (2-0). Kareem Rozier scored 20 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Jimmy Clark III was 8 of 14 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points, while adding seven assists and three steals.

Kobe Rodgers led the Cougars (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Ante Brzovic added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Charleston. Ben Burnham also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Duquesne is a Monday matchup with Stony Brook at home. Charleston takes on Vermont on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

