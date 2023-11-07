Grant-Foster scores 30 as Grand Canyon knocks off Southeast Missouri State 88-67

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster’s 30 points led Grand Canyon past Southeast Missouri State 88-67 on Monday night in a…

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster’s 30 points led Grand Canyon past Southeast Missouri State 88-67 on Monday night in a season opener.

Grant-Foster added three steals for the Antelopes. Isaiah Shaw shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Duke Brennan had 12 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Adam Larson finished with 13 points for the Redhawks. Josh Earley added 10 points and four steals for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, TJ Biel finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Grand Canyon’s next game is Sunday against Northern Arizona at home. Southeast Missouri State visits Butler on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

