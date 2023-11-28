Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon host UT Rio Grande Valley

Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 86-71 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Vaqueros are 2-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Antelopes play their first true road game after going 4-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Grand Canyon is fifth in the WAC giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The Vaqueros and Antelopes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherman Brashear averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Elijah Elliott is shooting 41.1% and averaging 16.6 points for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Grant-Foster is averaging 22 points and 2.2 steals for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 assists for Grand Canyon.

