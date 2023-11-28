Grant and Duquesne host UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at Duquesne Dukes (4-2) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the UC Irvine…

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at Duquesne Dukes (4-2)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the UC Irvine Anteaters after Dae Dae Grant scored 24 points in Duquesne’s 89-79 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Dukes have gone 3-1 in home games. Duquesne is eighth in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 5.5.

The Anteaters are 1-1 on the road. UC Irvine is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Duquesne averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 20.8 points. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.3 points for Duquesne.

Justin Hohn is averaging 12.7 points for the Anteaters. Devin Tillis is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

