Grand Canyon plays San Francisco in Glendale, Arizona

San Francisco Dons (2-1) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes play the San Francisco Dons in Glendale, Arizona.

Grand Canyon went 24-12 overall with a 13-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Antelopes allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 40.8% from the field last season.

San Francisco went 20-14 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Dons allowed opponents to score 73.4 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

