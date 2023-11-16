Live Radio
Grand Canyon plays San Francisco in Glendale, Arizona

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:44 AM

San Francisco Dons (2-1) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes play the San Francisco Dons in Glendale, Arizona.

Grand Canyon went 24-12 overall with a 13-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Antelopes allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 40.8% from the field last season.

San Francisco went 20-14 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Dons allowed opponents to score 73.4 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

