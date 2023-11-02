Grand Canyon hosts Southeast Missouri State for season opener

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Grand Canyon Antelopes Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -15; over/under is…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -15; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks for the season opener.

Grand Canyon went 24-12 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Antelopes gave up 67.3 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Southeast Missouri State finished 19-17 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Redhawks averaged 13.8 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

