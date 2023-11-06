Grand Canyon hosts Southeast Missouri State for season opener

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Grand Canyon Antelopes Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -17; over/under is…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -17; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes open the season at home against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

Grand Canyon finished 24-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Antelopes averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 6.2 bench points last season.

Southeast Missouri State finished 19-17 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 4.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.