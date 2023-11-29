Grand Canyon earns 79-69 win against UT Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster had 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-69 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster had 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-69 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Grant-Foster added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Antelopes (5-1). Rayshon Harrison scored 21 points and added five assists and three blocks. Gabe McGlothan was 2 of 2 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (2-6). Elijah Elliott added 13 points and two steals for UT Rio Grande Valley. Isaiah Barganier also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

