Grand Canyon Antelopes play the San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons (2-1) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes take on the San Francisco Dons in Glendale, Arizona.

Grand Canyon finished 24-12 overall with a 13-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Antelopes gave up 67.3 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

San Francisco went 20-14 overall with a 12-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Dons shot 44.7% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.