Grand Canyon Antelopes open season at home against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -16; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes start the season at home against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

Grand Canyon went 24-12 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Antelopes averaged 75.2 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 19-17 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

