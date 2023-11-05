Grand Canyon Antelopes open season at home against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Grand Canyon Antelopes
Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -16; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes start the season at home against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.
Grand Canyon went 24-12 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Antelopes averaged 75.2 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range last season.
Southeast Missouri State went 19-17 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
