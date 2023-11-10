Grambling visits Colorado following Simpson’s 22-point showing

Grambling Tigers (1-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -22.5; over/under is…

Grambling Tigers (1-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -22.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Grambling Tigers after KJ Simpson scored 22 points in Colorado’s 75-57 victory over the Towson Tigers.

Colorado went 18-17 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 20.7 bench points last season.

Grambling finished 24-9 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Tigers shot 45.2% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.