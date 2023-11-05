Grambling Tigers tip off season at home against the UNT Dallas Trailblazers

UNT Dallas Trailblazers at Grambling Tigers Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers open the season…

UNT Dallas Trailblazers at Grambling Tigers

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers open the season at home against the UNT Dallas Trailblazers.

Grambling went 24-9 overall with an 11-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

UNT Dallas went 0-0 in action and 0-1 on the road last season. The Trailblazers averaged 57.0 points per game last season, 11.0 from the free-throw line and 12 from beyond the arc.

