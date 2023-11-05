Grambling Tigers tip off season at home against the UNT Dallas Trailblazers

UNT Dallas Trailblazers at Grambling Tigers
Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers open the season at home against the UNT Dallas Trailblazers.
Grambling went 24-9 overall with an 11-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.
UNT Dallas went 0-0 in action and 0-1 on the road last season. The Trailblazers averaged 57.0 points per game last season, 11.0 from the free-throw line and 12 from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.