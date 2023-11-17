Grambling Tigers face the Delaware State Hornets

Delaware State Hornets (0-3) vs. Grambling Tigers (2-1) Atlanta; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is…

Delaware State Hornets (0-3) vs. Grambling Tigers (2-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers will square off against the Delaware State Hornets at Forbes Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Grambling finished 24-9 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.2 last season.

Delaware State went 6-24 overall with a 2-12 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 75.5 points per game and shot 46.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.