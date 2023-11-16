Live Radio
Grambling takes on Delaware State in Atlanta, Georgia

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:43 AM

Delaware State Hornets (0-3) vs. Grambling Tigers (2-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers play the Delaware State Hornets in Atlanta, Georgia.

Grambling finished 24-9 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers gave up 62.2 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Delaware State went 6-24 overall with a 2-12 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Hornets averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

