Grambling takes on Delaware State in Atlanta, Georgia

Delaware State Hornets (0-3) vs. Grambling Tigers (2-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers play the Delaware State Hornets in Atlanta, Georgia.

Grambling finished 24-9 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers gave up 62.2 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Delaware State went 6-24 overall with a 2-12 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Hornets averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

