Grambling hosts UNT Dallas to tip off season

UNT Dallas Trailblazers at Grambling Tigers

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers host the UNT Dallas Trailblazers for the season opener.

Grambling finished 24-9 overall with an 11-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers gave up 62.2 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

UNT Dallas went 0-1 overall with a 0-1 record on the road a season ago. The Trailblazers averaged 57.0 points per game last season, 11.0 on free throws and 12 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

