Grambling hosts UNT Dallas to open season

UNT Dallas Trailblazers at Grambling Tigers

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers host the UNT Dallas Trailblazers in the season opener.

Grambling went 24-9 overall a season ago while going 11-1 at home. The Tigers averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

UNT Dallas finished 0-1 overall last season while going 0-1 on the road. The Trailblazers averaged 57.0 points per game last season, 11.0 on free throws and 12 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

