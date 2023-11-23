Grambling faces Troy on 3-game road slide

Grambling Tigers (2-4) at Troy Trojans (2-3) Troy, Alabama; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will attempt to break…

Grambling Tigers (2-4) at Troy Trojans (2-3)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Tigers take on Troy.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 at home. Troy is the top team in the Sun Belt with 42.8 points in the paint led by Randarius Jones averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Grambling is second in the SWAC scoring 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Tra’Michael Moton averaging 6.0.

Troy’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Dowd averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Christyon Eugene is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.4 points for Troy.

Kintavious Dozier is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Moton is averaging 12.0 points for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.