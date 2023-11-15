Gittens scores 20, Florida International defeats Houston Christian 83-74

HOUSTON (AP) — Dashon Gittens scored 20 points as Florida International beat Houston Christian 83-74 on Wednesday night. Gittens had…

HOUSTON (AP) — Dashon Gittens scored 20 points as Florida International beat Houston Christian 83-74 on Wednesday night.

Gittens had eight rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (1-3). Arturo Dean added 18 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had six assists and six steals. Petar Krivokapic was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Pierce Bazil led the way for the Huskies (0-2) with 16 points and two steals. Bruce Carpenter added 15 points for Houston Christian. In addition, Michael Imariagbe had 14 points and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

