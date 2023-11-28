Gillespie, Belmont Bruins take on the Northern Iowa Panthers

Belmont Bruins (4-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ja’Kobi Gillespie and…

Belmont Bruins (4-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja’Kobi Gillespie and the Belmont Bruins visit Nate Heise and the Northern Iowa Panthers in MVC play Wednesday.

The Panthers have gone 1-0 in home games. Northern Iowa is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 1-2 on the road. Belmont is third in the MVC scoring 81.9 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

Northern Iowa is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 6.5 points for Northern Iowa.

Cade Tyson is averaging 18 points for the Bruins. Malik Dia is averaging 16.3 points for Belmont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

