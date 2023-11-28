Gill leads La Salle against Temple after 21-point game

La Salle Explorers (5-1) at Temple Owls (3-2) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the Temple…

La Salle Explorers (5-1) at Temple Owls (3-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the Temple Owls after Anwar Gill scored 21 points in La Salle’s 81-62 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Owls have gone 1-2 in home games. Temple is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers have gone 0-1 away from home. La Salle has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Temple averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Temple allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Owls. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Temple.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 14.0 points for La Salle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

