Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets open season at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:43 PM

Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -10; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets start the season at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Georgia Tech finished 11-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Yellow Jackets shot 42.4% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia Southern finished 17-16 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

