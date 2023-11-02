Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets open season at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -10; over/under…

Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -10; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets start the season at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Georgia Tech finished 11-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Yellow Jackets shot 42.4% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia Southern finished 17-16 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

