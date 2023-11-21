Georgia Tech visits Cincinnati following Coleman’s 24-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Dabbo Coleman scored 24 points in Georgia Tech’s 74-71 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

Cincinnati finished 23-13 overall with a 16-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bearcats allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Georgia Tech finished 15-18 overall with a 3-9 record on the road a season ago. The Yellow Jackets averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 16.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

