Georgia Tech hosts UMass-Lowell following Hikim’s 25-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Ayinde Hikim scored 25 points in UMass-Lowell’s 81-48 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

Georgia Tech went 15-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Yellow Jackets allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

UMass-Lowell finished 9-8 on the road and 26-8 overall last season. The River Hawks shot 48.4% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.