Georgia Tech hosts Georgia Southern in season opener

Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -10.5; over/under…

Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets begin the season at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Georgia Tech went 11-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Yellow Jackets averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 16.8 bench points last season.

Georgia Southern finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shot 42.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.