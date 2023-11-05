Georgia Tech hosts Georgia Southern for season opener

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -10.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets begin the season at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Georgia Tech went 15-18 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Yellow Jackets averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 10.1 from the free throw line and 23.4 from 3-point range.

Georgia Southern went 10-10 in Sun Belt action and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 68.4 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

