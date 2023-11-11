Georgia State visits Western Michigan after Artis White’s 20-point outing

Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5;…

Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at Western Michigan Broncos (0-1)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Georgia State Panthers after B. Artis White scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 80-76 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

Western Michigan went 8-23 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 9.5 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

Georgia State went 3-16 in Sun Belt action and 0-11 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 15.9 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.