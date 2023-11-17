Georgia squares off against No. 12 Miami (FL) in Nassau, Bahamas

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -7; over/under is…

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (2-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -7; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes in Nassau, Bahamas.

Georgia finished 16-16 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Miami (FL) finished 29-8 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Hurricanes gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

