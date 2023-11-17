Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Georgia squares off against…

Georgia squares off against No. 12 Miami (FL) in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (2-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -7; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes in Nassau, Bahamas.

Georgia finished 16-16 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Miami (FL) finished 29-8 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Hurricanes gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up