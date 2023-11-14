Georgia Southern plays Jacksonville after Dean’s 20-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -4; over/under…

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -4; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays the Jacksonville Dolphins after Deuce Dean scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 70-60 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Jacksonville went 13-16 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dolphins averaged 13.0 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

Georgia Southern finished 17-16 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Eagles averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

___

