Georgia Southern Eagles to face Eastern Michigan Eagles on the road

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles take on the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Eastern Michigan finished 6-7 at home last season while going 8-23 overall. The Eastern Michigan Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

Georgia Southern went 3-11 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Georgia Southern Eagles averaged 7.0 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

