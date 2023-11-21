Georgia Southern Eagles and the Northeastern Huskies meet in Greenville, North Carolina

Northeastern Huskies (2-3) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (0-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5;…

Northeastern Huskies (2-3) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (0-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles face the Northeastern Huskies in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Eagles are 0-5 in non-conference play. Georgia Southern has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 2-3 in non-conference play. Northeastern is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia Southern scores 69.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.4 Northeastern allows. Northeastern’s 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has given up to its opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Dean is shooting 34.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Eagles. Jamar Franklin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Georgia Southern.

Luka Sakota is averaging 13.8 points for the Huskies. Masai Troutman is averaging 10.8 points for Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.